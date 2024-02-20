Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Quiet, mild week continues Tuesday

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities residents can look forward to sunshine and highs in the 40s on Tuesday, and the next few days will look very similar.

The forecast high is 43, and we'll see fewer clouds than we did on Monday. Expect the snow on the ground to continue melting down.

Temperatures will stay steady until the end of the week, dipping slightly on Friday before rebounding — and even warming a bit — over the weekend.

Some patchy morning fog is possible late in the week after the snow disappears, but other than that, the forecast looks quiet.

February 20, 2024

