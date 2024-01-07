NEXT Weather: Quiet, cool Sunday; more snow on the way this week

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a quiet day Sunday, with plenty of clouds and seasonably cool temperatures, but there are more snow chances on the way.

Much of Minnesota will see highs in the upper 20s. Up north, temperatures will top out in the teens.

WCCO

Our next storm system arrives in southwestern Minnesota early Monday morning. That system will move into the rest of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities by the evening and continue into Tuesday morning. The metro will only see around an inch of accumulation, but areas to the south could see 3-6 inches.

There is another chance for snow later in the week.

Next weekend looks to be much colder, with highs dropping to the single digits and lows falling below zero.