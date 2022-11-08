NEXT Weather: Tuesday kicks off warmer, wetter midweek stretch

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday kicks off a brief midweek stretch of warmer, wetter weather.

The Twin Cities will see a high around 52 degrees. Rain will develop in western Minnesota in the morning hours before moving east, reaching the metro in the afternoon. Hit-and-miss showers will continue through the evening.

CBS

Wednesday and Thursday will both feature highs in the 60s, and more showers.

Friday will be much cooler, with the Twin Cities expected to top out in the lower 30s. Snow is also possible, particularly in northern and northwestern Minnesota, but the metro could see some flurries as well.

Things will dry out over the weekend, but it will stay cold into next week.