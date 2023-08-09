Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Mostly warm, sunny Wednesday, with rain possible starting in afternoon

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be mostly warm and sunny, with a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Expect a high of 84 in the Twin Cities, with similar highs to the south and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s up north.

Rain is most likely between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Any storms that do arise will be pop-up in nature and very quick.

An air quality alert remains in effect for the northern half of the state through noon.

Temperatures will be similar for the next few days, though the humidity will increase on Friday.

The best chance for soaking rain this week arrives Thursday night into Friday.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and warm, and more rain is possible Sunday.

