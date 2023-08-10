NEXT Weather: Mostly dry Thursday, with strong storms possible late

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 10, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be pleasant and mainly dry, though storms moving in overnight into Friday could prove formidable.

A batch of weak showers is moving through western Minnesota in the morning, but those are unlikely to reach the Twin Cities.

Aside from some clouds, most of the daytime hours should be agreeable. Highs across the state will be in the 70s to lower 80s, with the metro peaking right around 81.

Storms will move in late in the evening and stick around through Friday morning. It's possible those could turn severe.

An active weather pattern continues into next week, causing rain chances for most of the next few days.

Saturday looks to be the nicest day in the extended forecast, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.