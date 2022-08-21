NEXT Weather: Bright sunshine, comfortable temps make for pleasant Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be a very pleasant day in the Twin Cities.

Communities northwest of Minneapolis are dealing with dense fog, but after that clears, there will be plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be close to average across the state, with the metro topping out around 80. Dew points will be a bit lower than they were on Saturday.

Monday will be slightly warmer, but the humidity will stay in check. It'll start to feel muggy again on Tuesday, and Wednesday looks like it will be the most humid day of the week. Scattered thunderstorms are possible that day, too.

When the Minnesota State Fair kicks off on Thursday, temperatures will be slightly cooler. A passing light shower in the morning hours can't be ruled out, but otherwise, fairgoers shouldn't have to worry about the weather.