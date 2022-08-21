Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Bright sunshine, comfortable temps make for pleasant Sunday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report 03:34

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday's shaping up to be a very pleasant day in the Twin Cities.

Communities northwest of Minneapolis are dealing with dense fog, but after that clears, there will be plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be close to average across the state, with the metro topping out around 80. Dew points will be a bit lower than they were on Saturday.

2b3086305a085cb527b6b732daa57552.jpg
CBS

Monday will be slightly warmer, but the humidity will stay in check. It'll start to feel muggy again on Tuesday, and Wednesday looks like it will be the most humid day of the week. Scattered thunderstorms are possible that day, too.

When the Minnesota State Fair kicks off on Thursday, temperatures will be slightly cooler. A passing light shower in the morning hours can't be ruled out, but otherwise, fairgoers shouldn't have to worry about the weather.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 7:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.