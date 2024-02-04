NEXT Weather: More record-setting warmth on the way this week

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a little more sun and a little more warmth on Sunday, and later this week, record-setting highs could be in store.

That additional sunshine will warm the Twin Cities to the mid-40s. Southern Minnesota will see some low clouds and patches of freezing fog early in the day.

Monday will be a couple of degrees warmer, but mostly cloudy. Temperatures will jump to the 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the daily record high for each day could fall.

Plan for a mix of sun and clouds for most of the week. On Thursday, a storm system could arrive, bringing rain showers, wind and possible even some very light snow.

Things will cool down after that system, but temperatures will still be above average.