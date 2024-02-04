Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: More record-setting warmth on the way this week

By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a little more sun and a little more warmth on Sunday, and later this week, record-setting highs could be in store.

That additional sunshine will warm the Twin Cities to the mid-40s. Southern Minnesota will see some low clouds and patches of freezing fog early in the day.

Monday will be a couple of degrees warmer, but mostly cloudy. Temperatures will jump to the 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the daily record high for each day could fall.

Plan for a mix of sun and clouds for most of the week. On Thursday, a storm system could arrive, bringing rain showers, wind and possible even some very light snow. 

Things will cool down after that system, but temperatures will still be above average.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 8:27 AM CST

