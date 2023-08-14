NEXT Weather: More rain Monday, warm-up coming this week

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 14, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- After an overnight soaking, more rain is in store for parts of Minnesota Monday morning.

Showers will move south as the day goes on, peppering parts of central and southern Minnesota. The state should dry out around lunchtime or early afternoon.

It's possible you slept through all the rain...but we aren't completely finished. Talk about some impressive rain totals that have come from the @WCCO weather watchers! Updates to the forecast all morning long. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ZdZMyFrtQ3 — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) August 14, 2023

An inch of rain has already been registered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and another tenth of an inch could fall Monday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the state.

Tuesday will be warmer and mostly sunny, with a high of 82.

Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 80s. Storms will be possible late.

By the weekend, temperatures could hit the lower 90s.