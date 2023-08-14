Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: More rain Monday, warm-up coming this week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 14, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 14, 2023 02:26

MINNEAPOLIS -- After an overnight soaking, more rain is in store for parts of Minnesota Monday morning.

Showers will move south as the day goes on, peppering parts of central and southern Minnesota. The state should dry out around lunchtime or early afternoon.

An inch of rain has already been registered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and another tenth of an inch could fall Monday. 

MORE WEATHER RESOURCES: Live Radar | NEXT Weather latest

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the state.

Tuesday will be warmer and mostly sunny, with a high of 82.

Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 80s. Storms will be possible late.

By the weekend, temperatures could hit the lower 90s.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 5:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.