NEXT Weather: Mild weekend, first widespread overnight freeze expected Sunday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday will see a slight warm-up compared to the flurries on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Duluth recorded two inches of snow on Saturday morning. The north shore could see some more flurries on Sunday as a weaker wave of low pressure moves in.

In the metro area, temps will top out in the mid-50s on Saturday, for a slight warmup from Interstate 94 on south.

CBS

It'll stay mild on Saturday, and temperatures on Sunday will reach the 40s.

However, overnight on Sunday will be the first widespread freeze in the metro and Monday will stay in the 30s.