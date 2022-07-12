Watch CBS News
Next Weather: Tuesday brings lower humidity, possible late afternoon storms

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report
MINNEAPOLIS -- Aside from some possible storms, Tuesday looks like it's going to be a very pleasant day.

In the Twin Cities, look forward to a bright morning and lower humidity, with a high of 84 degrees. Expect similar temperatures across the state. The wind will pick up midday, making for a breezy afternoon.

4baf639fb9ea99d5c8683bfa660ddf37.jpg
CBS

In the late afternoon and early evening, storms could pop up in eastern Minnesota, stretching from Duluth down to the Twin Cites. The risk for severe weather is greatest up north and in northwestern Wisconsin.

Temperatures and dew points will stay very similar on Wednesday, but the heat will start to make a comeback on Thursday. By next week, we could be back into the 90s.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 5:40 AM

