NEXT Weather: Hot, humid Wednesday with isolated storms possible in evening hours

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 2, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday's looking like the hottest day of the week, thanks to increased humidity.

Most of the state will see highs in the mid to upper 80s, while the Twin Cities should hit 90. Dew points will be in the very humid range, so it will feel more like the low to mid 90s.

 In the evening, isolated storms are possible in the metro.

Thursday will still be hot, with a high of 90 again, but the humidity will begin to drop.

Temperatures will drop below 90 on Friday, and the weekend will be even cooler. Showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 5:29 AM

