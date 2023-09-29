NEXT Weather: Highs pushing into 80s for humid, summer-like weekend

NEXT Weather: Morning report from Sept 30, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Summer isn't giving up yet, and after some storms rolled through on Friday evening, temps will warm up again for a hot and humid weekend.

Highs will reach the low 80s under a partly sunny sky. In comparison, temps usually linger around the upper 60s this time of year.

It will be uncomfortably warm for the Twin Cities marathon, reaching 70 degrees during the race.

A cooler forecast arrives near midweek. Highs will drop down to the 60s, changing the rhythm of fall back to normal. Some widespread rain could make it through on Tuesday into Wednesday.