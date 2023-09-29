Watch CBS News
September on track to be warmest on record for Twin Cities, second wettest for Duluth

By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS —  After a dry start to the month, September is ending much wetter and warmer than usual for many Minnesotans.

As of Sept. 29, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has observed rain on seven of the last eight days for a total of 4.29". Totals at MSP over the entire month sit at 4.93", more than the average of 3.02". In Duluth, 10.09" of rain has fallen, making it the second wettest September on record behind 1881 when 11.52" of rain fell.

However, not everyone has been able to get in on the showers. St. Cloud, Alexandria and La Crosse look to wrap up the month at least an inch below average.

Though the rain has been substantial, it hasn't been enough to completely cure the ongoing drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor on Sept. 26, 47% of Minnesota's coverage area is still in severe drought or worse. That is down from 64% in the Sept. 19 report.

As for temperatures, September was warm for everyone with all locations coming in 3-6° above average (highs and lows averaged together over the entire month). 

At MSP, nearly two-thirds of the month was warmer than normal with an average temperature through Sept. 28 of 68.8°. With highs in the 80s Saturday, it'll likely make September 2023 the warmest on record for the Twin Cities. The current record is 68.8° (Sept. 1897).

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the warmth is expected to linger into October across the Upper Midwest. They say there's an 80% chance of near or above normal temperatures through the month. When it comes to precipitation, it's a toss-up with equal chances for an above or below average month.

