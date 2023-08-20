NEXT Weather: Heat retreats Sunday, then returns midweek
MINNEAPOLIS -- A passing cold front will make the heat retreat on Sunday, but it will return later in the week.
Expect highs in the mid-80s, with dew points dropping into the comfortable range.
By Tuesday, highs will return to the mid-90s. Heat indices could reach into the triple digits. An excessive heat watch will be in place for the southern half of the state from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
When the Minnesota State Fair starts Thursday, highs will still be in the lower 90s. Things should cool back down by next weekend.
