NEXT Weather: Heat advisory in Twin Cities for Minnesota State Fair's first day

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday could be the first 90-degree day at the Minnesota State Fair in a decade.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities for the fair's first day, with a high right around 90. Dew points will still be high, making it feel more like the mid-90s at the fairgrounds. An excessive heat warning is in place in southern Minnesota.

WCCO

The last time it hit 90 during the fair was 2013.

MORE: Your complete guide to Day 1 at the Minnesota State Fair

Friday's high will be in the mid-80s, and the humidity will be more manageable.

Weather for the fair's first weekend looks much more palatable, with highs around 80 on Saturday and Sunday, along with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay similar into next week.