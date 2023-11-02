Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Gradual warming trend continues Thursday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The gradual warming trend continues on an otherwise quiet Thursday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs reach the low 40s in the Twin Cities.

A stray rain or snow shower is possible in the late overnight hours, but it shouldn't be anything impactful.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s on Friday and stay right around there in the coming days.

There are a couple more chances of precipitation over the weekend, particularly on Sunday evening.

