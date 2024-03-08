NEXT Weather: Friday brings last bit of cool air before weekend warmup

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from March 8, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — A storm system moves by to the southeast on Friday, while a cooler air mass takes over.

The forecast high on Friday is 42 degrees. A northwest flow will bring our high temps down another five to seven degrees from Thursday.

Drier air moves in for the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid-40s with sun and clouds, while Sunday will be in the lower 50s with sun.

Temperatures will feel spring-like early next week with highs in the 60s. We may even be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday.

We appear to stay dry through early next week.