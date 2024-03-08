Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Friday brings last bit of cool air before weekend warmup

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A storm system moves by to the southeast on Friday, while a cooler air mass takes over.

The forecast high on Friday is 42 degrees. A northwest flow will bring our high temps down another five to seven degrees from Thursday.   

Drier air moves in for the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid-40s with sun and clouds, while Sunday will be in the lower 50s with sun.

Temperatures will feel spring-like early next week with highs in the 60s. We may even be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday.

We appear to stay dry through early next week.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 5:43 AM CST

