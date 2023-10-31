Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Fresh coat of snow for cold Halloween

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — When most Twin Cities residents went to bed Monday night, it looked like fall, but they're waking up to a winter wonderland Tuesday.

A round of overnight snow left a fresh coating on the metro, just in time for Halloween. Lingering snow showers should taper off by 7 a.m.

A NEXT Drive Alert is in effect due to partially covered roads, so take extra care on your morning commute.

The forecast high for the Twin Cities is in the 30s, but it will be windy and feel more like the 20s. Trick-or-treaters are going to have to bundle up.

The rest of the week will see a slow but steady warm-up. By Friday, temperatures will be in the mid-40s, which is still below average. Most of the week will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there are a few chances for rain showers later in the week and into the weekend.

