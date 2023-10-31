NEXT Drive Alert: Snowy roads cause slick morning commute Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Take extra care if you're driving into work in the Twin Cities Tuesday. A NEXT Drive Alert is in effect as a round of overnight snow has left roads slick.

Snow was still falling in parts of the metro, but it should taper off by 7 a.m., right in time for the end of the morning commute. Even after the snow stops falling, though, roads will still be slick and windy conditions will blow what's already fallen.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website showed spinouts and crashes across the Twin Cities. In the eastern metro, near the Wisconsin border, a stalled semi caused a lane closure on Interstate 94 westbound and slowed things down significantly.

MnDOT

MnDOT plows were out on the roads Tuesday morning looking to combat the poor conditions.