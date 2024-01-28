NEXT Weather: Foggy, mild Sunday; record warmth possible this week

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Jan. 28, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday's forecast is going to feel awfully familiar for Twin Cities residents: morning fog and mild temperatures yet again.

Dense fog advisories are in place through noon, and freezing fog will be particularly prevalent west of the metro.

Temperatures will start out in the 20s or low 30s and climb near 40 in the afternoon. The sun may peek out a bit throughout the day.

On Monday, clouds increase and some freezing drizzle is possible in the evening hours.

We'll see more sun later this week, and temperatures will keep climbing. Records highs for this time of year are in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and those will be challenged at times this week.