Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Foggy, mild Sunday; record warmth possible this week

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Jan. 28, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7:30 a.m. report from Jan. 28, 2024 02:30

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday's forecast is going to feel awfully familiar for Twin Cities residents: morning fog and mild temperatures yet again.

Dense fog advisories are in place through noon, and freezing fog will be particularly prevalent west of the metro. 

Temperatures will start out in the 20s or low 30s and climb near 40 in the afternoon. The sun may peek out a bit throughout the day.

ge7olghw4ae8viy.jpg
WCCO

On Monday, clouds increase and some freezing drizzle is possible in the evening hours. 

We'll see more sun later this week, and temperatures will keep climbing. Records highs for this time of year are in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and those will be challenged at times this week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 8:33 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.