NEXT Weather: Flakes to fly Friday, as temps stay cold

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from April 21, 2023
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from April 21, 2023 01:51

MINNEAPOLIS -- The heavy rain has moved on, but there's snow coming on Friday.

The flakes have been flying in north and west, but they'll make their way to the metro area in the morning.

Highs are expected to be in the low-40s.

The flurries could linger well into Saturday morning. It'll stay cool through the weekend, but there could be some sunshine on Sunday. 

Next week, highs will jump back into the 50s.

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 5:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

