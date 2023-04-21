NEXT Weather: Flakes to fly Friday, as temps stay cold

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from April 21, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The heavy rain has moved on, but there's snow coming on Friday.

The flakes have been flying in north and west, but they'll make their way to the metro area in the morning.

Highs are expected to be in the low-40s.

The flurries could linger well into Saturday morning. It'll stay cool through the weekend, but there could be some sunshine on Sunday.

Next week, highs will jump back into the 50s.