NEXT Weather: Fall-like temps again Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS — It'll feel like fall again on Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but summer-like temperatures will return briefly later in the week.
Expect a high of 66 in the metro, which is nearly 10 degrees below average. Up north, temperatures will be in the mid-50s.
Wednesday will be a little warmer, with highs right around 70.
The true warm-up arrives on Thursday, with highs right around 80 degrees. Winds will pick up then, too.
Highs will be right around average on Friday, through the weekend and into next week.
