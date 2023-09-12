NEXT Weather: Fall-like temps again Tuesday

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — It'll feel like fall again on Tuesday in the Twin Cities, but summer-like temperatures will return briefly later in the week.

Expect a high of 66 in the metro, which is nearly 10 degrees below average. Up north, temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be a little warmer, with highs right around 70.

The true warm-up arrives on Thursday, with highs right around 80 degrees. Winds will pick up then, too.

Highs will be right around average on Friday, through the weekend and into next week.

