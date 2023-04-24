Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Monday starts dry streak, but rain returns later this week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the Twin Cities, along with slightly warmer -- but still well below average -- temperatures.

The metro will top out around 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees lower than average for this time of year.

Eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin could see some sprinkles and flurries throughout the day.

The Twin Cities will stay mostly dry for the next few days, and highs will stay in the 50s. Thursday looks to be our warmest day, though showers will return then, too, and they'll stick around through the weekend.

After the brief warmup, we'll fall back to cooler temps for the weekend.

