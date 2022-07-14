Watch CBS News
Next Weather: Dry start will give way to increasing humidity, storm chances

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a dry start to the day, both humidity levels and storm chances will increase as Thursday rolls on.

Dew points will start to increase in the afternoon, and a high of 87 degrees is expected in the Twin Cities. Parts of southwestern Minnesota could hit 90 degrees.

Storms will enter from the west in the afternoon, likely reaching the Twin Cities after sunset. Those storms will become more widespread overnight and continue into Friday morning. Affected areas could experience hail and gusty winds.

Temperatures will stay similar on Friday, then things will warm up over the weekend. By Sunday, we should be back in the 90s.

Saturday will bring another chance for isolated storms.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 6:27 AM

