Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Next Weather: Dry, seasonal Wednesday before heat begins ramping up

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report
Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:31

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be comfortable and dry, but after that, the heat and humidity will make a return.

The Twin Cities should see a high of 83, with seasonal dew points and plenty of sunshine. Expect similar temperatures to the south and west. Northeastern Minnesota will be a few degrees cooler.

95be9f7c4552913878e17e4309b70d3e.jpg
CBS

The quiet stretch will continue during the day Thursday, but rain chances will increase in western Minnesota as the day goes on. Some of those storms could be strong, and they'll likely continue into Friday morning.

Higher temps and dew points will return on Thursday and continue climbing through next week. By Sunday, we should be back in the 90s.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 5:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.