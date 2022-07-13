Next Weather: Dry, seasonal Wednesday before heat begins ramping up

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be comfortable and dry, but after that, the heat and humidity will make a return.

The Twin Cities should see a high of 83, with seasonal dew points and plenty of sunshine. Expect similar temperatures to the south and west. Northeastern Minnesota will be a few degrees cooler.

The quiet stretch will continue during the day Thursday, but rain chances will increase in western Minnesota as the day goes on. Some of those storms could be strong, and they'll likely continue into Friday morning.

Higher temps and dew points will return on Thursday and continue climbing through next week. By Sunday, we should be back in the 90s.