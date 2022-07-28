Next Weather: Cool, breezy Thursday before #Top10WxDay Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The workweek will wrap up with a couple of pleasant days, including a Top 10 Weather Day on Friday.

Thursday will be cooler and breezy, with a high of around 76 in the Twin Cities. Areas north of Interstate 94 could see isolated showers in the afternoon.

Friday's Top 10 Weather Day will bring a high of 80, mostly sunny skies and light winds.

The heat will make a return this weekend, with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s Saturday and likely hitting 90 on Sunday.