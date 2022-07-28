Next Weather: Cool, breezy Thursday before #Top10WxDay Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The workweek will wrap up with a couple of pleasant days, including a Top 10 Weather Day on Friday.
Thursday will be cooler and breezy, with a high of around 76 in the Twin Cities. Areas north of Interstate 94 could see isolated showers in the afternoon.
Friday's Top 10 Weather Day will bring a high of 80, mostly sunny skies and light winds.
The heat will make a return this weekend, with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s Saturday and likely hitting 90 on Sunday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.