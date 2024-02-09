NEXT Weather: Cold air returns Friday, with snow up north and some metro flakes

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 9, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Cold air shimmies south back to the Upper Midwest as our departing area of low pressure glides east.

Any lingering moisture could fall as snow Friday north of I-94, but some may see wet snowflakes in the Twin Cities.

After three days of record-setting warmth this week, Friday will not follow suit. The forecast high is 38 degrees, which is still 12 degrees above average.

WCCO

The weekend will stay rooted to the colder air as temperatures remain in the mid-30s. Saturday morning will feel more like the 10s due to windchill.

It looks to stay dry for a stretch of days before we see a few weak systems try to move in closer to Valentine's Day and the end of the week.

There are some signs of cooler air coming in for the third full week of the month. For now, we mostly remain above average.