Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Cold air returns Friday, with snow up north and some metro flakes

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 9, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Feb. 9, 2024 02:21

MINNEAPOLIS — Cold air shimmies south back to the Upper Midwest as our departing area of low pressure glides east.

Any lingering moisture could fall as snow Friday north of I-94, but some may see wet snowflakes in the Twin Cities.

After three days of record-setting warmth this week, Friday will not follow suit. The forecast high is 38 degrees, which is still 12 degrees above average.

RELATED: 6 daily warmth records already smashed this year in Twin Cities

snapshot-4.jpg
WCCO

The weekend will stay rooted to the colder air as temperatures remain in the mid-30s. Saturday morning will feel more like the 10s due to windchill.

It looks to stay dry for a stretch of days before we see a few weak systems try to move in closer to Valentine's Day and the end of the week.

There are some signs of cooler air coming in for the third full week of the month. For now, we mostly remain above average.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 5:35 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.