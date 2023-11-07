Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cloudy, dry Wednesday before winds pick up Thursday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Rain showers will dry up through Wednesday morning before any chance of sunshine later in the day.

Mostly, Wednesday is expected to be cloudy and dry, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees. Winds are expected to shift from southeast to northwest - with speeds of 5-15 mph.

On Thursday, the wind picks up even more and it isn't expected to be one of the better days to spend outdoors.

Temperatures continue to cool by the end of the week, but more sunshine is expected.

Looking further out, things may warm up a bit. Temperatures could push into the 60s next week.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 5:29 AM CST

