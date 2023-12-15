NEXT Weather: Clouds take over and rain follows: snow up north

MINNEAPOLIS — As an area of low pressure nears, the rain will start to pick up Friday.

Friday's forecasted high in the Twin Cities is 41. Expect spotty showers in the morning, with a steady rain coming in the afternoon. Rain totals will be between a quarter- and a half-inch.

A wintry mix and snow will be a factor up north as a transition from rain to snow is more likely due to cooler air. Snow totals seem to be low, with nothing more than a few inches. It will likely cause some issues on roadways.

WCCO

This system will clear out Saturday, but it will take a little time. The day will start damp and cloudy. High temps will be near 40.

A quiet finish to the weekend, but a cold start to next week. Monday is trending down to near freezing.

Daytime highs remain above average heading into the rest of the week, and it's still looking mainly dry.