Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Clouds take over and rain follows: snow up north

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Dec. 15, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Dec. 15, 2023 02:29

MINNEAPOLIS — As an area of low pressure nears, the rain will start to pick up Friday. 

Friday's forecasted high in the Twin Cities is 41. Expect spotty showers in the morning, with a steady rain coming in the afternoon. Rain totals will be between a quarter- and a half-inch.

A wintry mix and snow will be a factor up north as a transition from rain to snow is more likely due to cooler air. Snow totals seem to be low, with nothing more than a few inches. It will likely cause some issues on roadways.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

This system will clear out Saturday, but it will take a little time. The day will start damp and cloudy. High temps will be near 40.

A quiet finish to the weekend, but a cold start to next week. Monday is trending down to near freezing.

Daytime highs remain above average heading into the rest of the week, and it's still looking mainly dry.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 5:24 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.