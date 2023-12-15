NEXT Weather: Clouds take over and rain follows: snow up north
MINNEAPOLIS — As an area of low pressure nears, the rain will start to pick up Friday.
Friday's forecasted high in the Twin Cities is 41. Expect spotty showers in the morning, with a steady rain coming in the afternoon. Rain totals will be between a quarter- and a half-inch.
A wintry mix and snow will be a factor up north as a transition from rain to snow is more likely due to cooler air. Snow totals seem to be low, with nothing more than a few inches. It will likely cause some issues on roadways.
This system will clear out Saturday, but it will take a little time. The day will start damp and cloudy. High temps will be near 40.
A quiet finish to the weekend, but a cold start to next week. Monday is trending down to near freezing.
Daytime highs remain above average heading into the rest of the week, and it's still looking mainly dry.
for more features.