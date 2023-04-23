Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Chilly Sunday, but drier, warmer weather ahead

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- There won't be much relief from the chilly weather on Sunday, but a dry stretch featuring sun and slightly warmer temperatures is ahead.

Sunday will be sunny but cold in the morning hours, and the Twin Cities will only reach a high of 45 in the afternoon. A flew snow flurries or rain showers could pop up, too, but they'll be very spotty.

After some early snowflakes on Monday, it'll be mostly dry for the next three days. That'll be good news for many of our rivers, which are at or near flood stage.

Temperatures will be in the 50s on through midweek, and we'll see plenty of sunshine.

Cooler temperatures and showers make a return late in the week.

