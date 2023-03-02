NEXT Weather: Chilly morning Thursday, with some afternoon sunshine

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report

MINNEAPOLIS – Conditions are stabilizing after Wednesday's wintry weather, with sunshine moving in.

Thursday morning will start out chilly and temps aren't expected to rise above freezing. Sunshine arrives more in the afternoon hours.

MORE: School closings & delays | Submit your weather pics

High pressure keeps us in balance until Sunday night. Expect temps in the mid to upper 30s Friday to Sunday.

A mix of rain and snow possible Sunday night into Monday. No signs of real cold air.