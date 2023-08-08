NEXT Weather: Beautiful day in Twin Cities, air quality alert for northern half of MN

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 8, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- The northern half of Minnesota will be under an air quality alert Tuesday, while the Twin Cities on south will see a beautiful summer day.

The alert takes effect at 6 a.m. and lasts through noon on Wednesday. Affected areas include Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, East Grand Forks, Ely, Hibbing, Hinckley, International Falls, Moorhead, Ortonville, Roseau and Two Harbors, as well as the tribal nations of Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, Leech Lake, Mille Lacs and Red Lake.

In the metro, the high will be right around 86, with dew points in the comfortable range.

Temperatures will be similar on Wednesday, but dew points will start to rise. There is a chance of rain in the afternoon.

The best chance for rain in the Twin Cities comes Thursday night into Friday. Then, on Friday, dew points will rise even higher.

Over the weekend, highs will drop to the lower 80s.