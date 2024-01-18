Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Back to single digits Thursday, with light snow down south

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Jan. 18, 2024
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Jan. 18, 2024 02:25

MINNEAPOLIS — Clouds build throughout Thursday, and a weak system will bring light snow to parts of the state.

Southwestern Minnesota may pick up an inch or two, and the Twin Cities may see some flurries as well. The day's high will be 8 degrees. 

Friday remains cloudy with a chance of isolated flurries around the state. Temperatures will remain in the single digits.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

Expect a slightly warmer Saturday as temperatures return to the double digits thanks to a high pressure system. We'll warm into the lower 20s on Sunday but with a windchill.

Temps will jump into the 30s next week, and the whole week looks to be at or above freezing with even a chance of cold rain. Some days may even push the upper 30s.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 5:50 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.