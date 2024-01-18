NEXT Weather: Back to single digits Thursday, with light snow down south

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Jan. 18, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Clouds build throughout Thursday, and a weak system will bring light snow to parts of the state.

Southwestern Minnesota may pick up an inch or two, and the Twin Cities may see some flurries as well. The day's high will be 8 degrees.

Friday remains cloudy with a chance of isolated flurries around the state. Temperatures will remain in the single digits.

WCCO

Expect a slightly warmer Saturday as temperatures return to the double digits thanks to a high pressure system. We'll warm into the lower 20s on Sunday but with a windchill.

Temps will jump into the 30s next week, and the whole week looks to be at or above freezing with even a chance of cold rain. Some days may even push the upper 30s.