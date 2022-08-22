NEXT Weather: Picture perfect Monday with average temps, early sunshine
MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday looks like it will be a perfect late summer day in Minnesota.
Temperatures will be around average across the state. The Twin Cities will be a few degrees above average, with a high of 83 expected. Clouds will increase throughout the day, so if you want to enjoy the sunshine, get outside early.
Tuesday will be a little warmer, a little muggier and a little windier.
The humidity will return on Wednesday, and there will be a chance for storms later in the day.
Conditions will be ideal for the first day of the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, with a high of 78 degrees and a dry outlook.
If you're heading to the fair over the weekend, you may need to bring an umbrella, as both Saturday and Sunday will bring the possibility of storms.
