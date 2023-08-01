NEXT Weather: August begins with above average highs in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 1, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- August will get off to an above average start Tuesday, but the hottest days of the week are yet to come.

Highs will be in the 80s across the state, with the Twin Cities reaching 88.

An air quality alert is in effect in northern Minnesota until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Communities north of Interstate 94 could see showers and storms pop up Tuesday evening, and some could even turn severe.

Wednesday will be even warmer, with a high of 90, and more isolated storms are possible.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, then things cool back down to the 80s on Friday.

More showers are possible over the weekend.