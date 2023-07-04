NEXT Weather Alert: Prepare for possible afternoon severe storms on Fourth of July

MINNEAPOLIS -- You're going to want to have a backup plan for your Fourth of July cookout. A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Tuesday due to the potential for severe storms late in the day.

Parts of western Minnesota will see storms in the morning hours. As that system moves east, northern Minnesota will also get hit. It will break up before hitting the Twin Cities before redeveloping in the afternoon.

CBS News

Central, eastern and southern Minnesota will see storms from that redevelopment, and there's a slight risk of severe weather. Hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

While it won't be quite as intense as Monday was, Tuesday will still be hot and humid, with a high of 89 in the metro.

Wednesday will be much cooler, with a high of 75, and showers are possible in the early morning.

The rest of the work week will be dry, with seasonal highs. More storms are possible over the weekend.