17 Minnesota DNR wildland firefighters heading to Canada

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Right now, Minnesota firefighters are headed north to help with a historic firefight in Canada.

RELATED: How did the Canadian wildfires start?

Seventeen of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource's wildland firefighters packed up in Grand Rapids Monday and set off for Winnipeg.

Once they arrive there, they'll head farther north to remote areas of Manitoba to help crews on the ground battle flames.

RELATED: Minnesota company's fleet of locally-made Fire Boss planes helping battle Canadian wildfires

MN DNR

"Thank you to the Minnesota wildland firefighters who answered the call to help our neighbors in the north," said Gov. Tim Walz. "We have a strong partnership and will continue to do everything we can to share resources and contain the Canadian wildfires."

This is Canada's worst wildfire season on record. The huge plumes of smoke have traveled hundreds of miles and contributed to our poor air quality this summer.

RELATED: What to do during an air quality alert