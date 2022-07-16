Next Weather Alert: Potentially dangerous heat moves in early next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you don't have your air conditioning tuned up, now's the time to do it. Next week is going to bring with it a Next Weather Alert day due to potentially dangerous heat.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that Saturday could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

However, the main story of the next few days will be the heat. Starting Sunday, we can expect a number of days in the 90s, The humidity is going to help it feel even hotter.

Augustyniak says Monday looks to be the peak of the heat, with temperatures flirting with triple-digits, making it a Next Weather Alert day.

Overnight lows are expected to remain in the 70s for the next half week or so.

Tuesday brings with it the chance for isolated showers and storms. Augustyniak said he couldn't rule out the possibility of calling a Next Weather Alert day that day as well as Monday.

Despite a possible break on Wednesday, the 90s are expected to return on Thursday. Augustyniak said he doesn't see much of a change in the high-temperature pattern through the rest of the month, potentially. Nor does he see much chance for significant rain, which isn't great news for the already thirsty Twin Cities metro area.