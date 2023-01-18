NEXT Weather Alert: Another round of shovel-worthy show set to arrive Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS – A NEXT Weather Alert day approaches, with another storm system set to drop more wet, heavy snow on parts of Minnesota. With it, expect also a NEXT Drive Alert day Thursday as well.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for a number of Minnesota counties through Thursday afternoon and evening. Those warnings cover most of southeastern Minnesota and a portion of western Wisconsin. The Twin Cities metro was expected to switch into a winter storm advisory on Wednesday.

Most of Wednesday will be quiet, comfortable and cloudy, with calm commutes in store. The day's high will be an above-average 31 degrees in the Twin Cities. It will be a few degrees cooler in western Minnesota.

DRY TODAY! #NextWxAlert tonight and tomorrow. Here's the timing of the snow beginning tonight #MNwx pic.twitter.com/uc11DHWtkc — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 18, 2023

The snow will arrive late Wednesday, after 10 p.m. in the Twin Cities.

Once the storm makes its exit late Thursday evening, the metro could have 3 to 5 inches of fresh snow. Less snow is expected around Elk River, while more snow is expected around Red Wing. Southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will get the brunt of it, with 5 to 8 inches expected.

With the latest dose of winter, now is the time to make sure you have a winter kit handy in your vehicle. Jumper cables, and ice scraper and brush, and a portable shovel are just some of the items you should have available in your car during winter months. Click here for more information.

Friday will be calm but cooler, with a high of 25 in the metro. Saturday and Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, providing comfortable conditions to get out and enjoy the fresh blanket of snow.