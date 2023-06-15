Minnesota's air quality is the worst in recorded history. Here's how to protect yourself

Why everyone needs to take Minnesota’s hazardous air seriously

MINNEAPOLIS – No one in the entire country is dealing with worse air than Minnesota right now.

When air quality alerts are issued, they're focused on those sensitive groups: the young, the elderly, people with asthma, etc.

But doctors say when the air gets this bad – everyone needs to take notice.

Dr. Andrew Stiehm says it's important to take it easy if you're outside over the next day or two.

"I think many people are going to taste the air and develop some chest discomfort, particularly on a red day," said Allina Health pulmonologist Dr. Andrew Stiehm. "An hour-and-a-half soccer game might need to be canceled as an example, or a 5K might need to be postponed because you don't want people taking big, deep breaths filled with particulate air."

But some Minnesotas are still feeling the effects.

"My lungs have been hurting. I have a headache all day today. I've got asthma so I've got a pre-existing condition pretty much. This is just not good stuff to be breathing every day," said Minneapolis resident Michael Richard.

Which is why you might want to spend Thursday inside.

"Rolled-up windows are our friend. The indoors is a friend. If you're gonna exercise, consider using the gym and not the wild outdoors…for the next day," Stiehm said.

Experts say wildfire smoke can contain various chemicals depending on what is burning and the products used to fight the flames.

If you do have to be outside for an extended period of time, doctors say wearing an N95 mask can help. But the bad air can also cause irritation to your eyes – something a mask can't protect against.

