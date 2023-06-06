NEXT Weather: Air quality alert in effect on hot, humid Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday's forecast is a familiar one: hot and humid, with poor air quality and pop-up showers possible.

Much of the state will see highs in the 80s, with the Twin Cities reaching 84. Isolated, pop-up showers will be possible across the state, though nothing severe is expected.

CBS News

An air quality alert is in effect for eastern Minnesota from the Arrowhead to the Iowa border until 6 p.m.

CBS News

Dew points will start to fall Tuesday evening, and starting Wednesday, we'll enter a stretch of more seasonal weather. Air quality will also start to improve.

The middle of the week will stay quiet, but more pop-up storms are possible Friday and Saturday.