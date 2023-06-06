NEXT Weather: Air quality alert in effect on hot, humid Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday's forecast is a familiar one: hot and humid, with poor air quality and pop-up showers possible.
Much of the state will see highs in the 80s, with the Twin Cities reaching 84. Isolated, pop-up showers will be possible across the state, though nothing severe is expected.
An air quality alert is in effect for eastern Minnesota from the Arrowhead to the Iowa border until 6 p.m.
Dew points will start to fall Tuesday evening, and starting Wednesday, we'll enter a stretch of more seasonal weather. Air quality will also start to improve.
The middle of the week will stay quiet, but more pop-up storms are possible Friday and Saturday.
