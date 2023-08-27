NEXT Weather: A week of nearly perfect fair weather is ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- The first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair will wrap up in the 70s, and the coming week will offer nearly perfect fairgoing weather.
Highs in the Twin Cities will reach the upper 70s on Sunday, with more sun than clouds.
Monday, temperatures will jump into the mid-80s. There's a slight chance of rain late Monday into early Tuesday, but aside from that, there's no rain in the forecast. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny, with temperatures again in mid-80s.
By the end of the week, we'll warm to the upper 80s.
