Your complete guide to Day 4 at the Minnesota State Fair
Sunday, Aug. 27 is Day 4 at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair!
It will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 70s, so you may encounter crowds.
Sunday is Indigenous Peoples' Day at the state fair. Guest chefs will join North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems for cooking demonstrations and to discuss the Indigenous food system at Dan Patch Park. Additionally, there will be Indigenous music and learning activities for all ages.
Music At The Fair
Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan will perform at the Grandstand with special guest NUNNABOVE. Tickets start at $34 and go up to $68. The show starts at 7 p.m.