NEXT Weather: Cooler Friday with a chance of evening showers

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Sept. 22, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — After several days in the 80s, Minnesota starts its descent into the 70s and 60s for the next three days. Plus, rain is on the way.

Expect temps to reach the mid to high 70s Friday, with isolated rain chances increasing during the day. For the Twin Cities, a passing shower is possibly by 5 p.m.

But the bigger weather system arrives during the weekend. Most of Saturday will be showery west of the Twin Cities. Eventually a front swings through and brings rain for all. The timing of that will be late Saturday through Sunday morning.

Sunday morning will be the wettest window of time. Rain totals are expected to be above half an inch and some models are up to the inch mark.

Monday will keep some scattered showers in the vicinity. Better weather arrives by Tuesday with sun and seasonable temps.