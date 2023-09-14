Fall colors are changing quickly across Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Fall colors in northern Minnesota are changing earlier than they were a year ago.
Much of the northern half of the state has changed between 10-25%, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
At this time last year, the majority of the state had not even reached 10%.
Three state parks in Minnesota have already reached the 25-50% range.
Those are: Lake Bronson State Park, Old Mill State Park , and the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area.
