Fall colors are changing quickly across Minnesota

Why are some seeing fall colors earlier than usual?
Why are some seeing fall colors earlier than usual?

MINNEAPOLIS — Fall colors in northern Minnesota are changing earlier than they were a year ago.

Much of the northern half of the state has changed between 10-25%, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

At this time last year, the majority of the state had not even reached 10%.

Minnesota State Parks and Trails

Three state parks in Minnesota have already reached the 25-50% range.

Those are: Lake Bronson State ParkOld Mill State Park , and the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area.

