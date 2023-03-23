Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

NEXT Drive: Multi-car crash slows morning traffic on I-94 WB in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Multi-car crash slows morning traffic on I-94 WB in St. Paul
NEXT Drive: Multi-car crash slows morning traffic on I-94 WB in St. Paul 00:34

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A crash involving more than half a dozen vehicles is slowing the Thursday morning commute in St. Paul.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said at least seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Interstate 94 westbound near Robert Street.

70522a8dcdff23dbeda4f6b8b93c17eb.jpg
MnDOT

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol has responded.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more info.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 7:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.