NEXT Drive: Multi-car crash slows morning traffic on I-94 WB in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A crash involving more than half a dozen vehicles is slowing the Thursday morning commute in St. Paul.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said at least seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Interstate 94 westbound near Robert Street.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol has responded.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more info.