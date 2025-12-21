Rookie QB Max Brosmer shines in second half, helps Vikings hand Giants 9th straight loss

J.J. McCarthy had already injured his right, throwing hand by the time he ran for a touchdown. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell asked the rookie quarterback if he was OK, though the discomfort eventually made McCarthy unable to grip the ball.

McCarthy exited just before halftime, and backup Max Brosmer helped the Vikings win their third game in a row, beating the New York Giants 16-13 on Sunday in a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention.

"I'm just glad that this whole, entire team has continued to stay with it, continued to fight to the end of the season, because we don't lay our heads down and we definitely don't give up," said receiver Justin Jefferson, who had six catches for 85 yards.

Minnesota's victory came after mechanical issues led pilots to turn around on the way and a second plane was needed to get players and staff to northern New Jersey on Saturday.

"It was an interesting 24 hours or so for our team," O'Connell said. "But I'm really proud of the way the guys handled a little bit of the adversity yesterday and then found a way to win a football game."

It's unclear if McCarthy will be able to play in either of the final two games of the season.

O'Connell said X-rays were negative for McCarthy, whose last play was a strip sack by Brian Burns in the final minute of the first half, when it appeared the Vikings (7-8) were going to let the clock run out. Instead, Burns forced McCarthy to fumble with a crushing hit and Tyler Nubin returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.

After entering in relief, Brosmer led a go-ahead scoring drive in the fourth quarter that ended with Will Reichard making a 30-yard field goal. The rookie completed 7 of 9 passes for 52 yards in his fourth NFL appearance and first since throwing four interceptions Nov. 30 in a 26-0 loss at Seattle.

"I'm just happy that he had the confidence in himself to go in there with a cool, calm and collected mind and to lead this team to where we would like to go, which was a win," Jefferson said. "Definitely proud of him."

Before getting hurt, McCarthy completed 9 of 14 passes for 108 yards and had a would-be pick-6 negated by an offside penalty on Abdul Carter. After having his entire rookie year wiped out by a torn meniscus in his right knee, the 2024 No. 10 pick has missed time this season because of a concussion and a sprained right ankle.

The Giants (2-13) lost their ninth consecutive game and fifth since Mike Kafka took over as interim coach when Brian Daboll was fired on Nov. 10. They have not won since Oct. 9.

"This is a new experience for me," rookie QB Jaxson Dart said. "It hasn't been easy. I'm just trying to stay positive."

Dart did not attempt a pass until 1:44 left in the second quarter and finished 7 of 13 for 33 yards and his fifth career interception, which came when his throw bounced off Theo Johnson's hands and into Byron Murphy's. Dart was sacked five times, including by Andrew Van Ginkel on fourth and 3 with two minutes left, and those yards lost gave the Giants 13 net yards.

"I trust the game plan," Dart said. "I understand it. My job is to go out there and execute it."

Ben Saul made two field goals in his debut, and New York failed to score an offensive touchdown for the second time in as many games against the Vikings' defense run by Brian Flores after choosing Daboll over him in 2022 sparked a lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices. The unit's longest play was 18 yards, and Darius Slayton's drop late elicited boos from some of the fans who remained in the stands at the Meadowlands.

Injuries

Vikings: Running back Jordan Mason was carted to the locker room after injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. ... Center Ryan Kelly was concussed in the second. It's his third this season and the sixth documented concussion of his NFL career. ... O'Connell said Aaron Jones played through an ankle injury.

Giants: Left tackle Andrew Thomas limped off early in the second quarter because of a hamstring injury. ... Center John Michael Schmitz injured his right hand in the third. ... Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott left with a knee injury.

Up next

Vikings: Host Detroit on Thursday in one of the NFL's three Christmas Day games.

Giants: Visit Las Vegas next Sunday in a game that could determine who gets the No. 1 pick in the draft.