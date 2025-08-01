New Minnesota laws go into effect Aug. 1. Here's what you need to know.

St. Paul officials work to outline scope of cyberattack, Suni Lee statue stolen and other headlines

St. Paul officials work to outline scope of cyberattack, Suni Lee statue stolen and other headlines

St. Paul officials work to outline scope of cyberattack, Suni Lee statue stolen and other headlines

Several new Minnesota laws go into effect Friday, including restrictions for repeated DWI offenders and housing protections for people who train service dogs.

Here's what you need to know about the new laws:

Ignition interlock devices for repeat DWI offenders

People who get a DWI and have a prior DWI in the last 20 years will need to use an interlock device for two years, according to the new statute.

The bipartisan law was created after the fatal Park Tavern crash in 2024. Steven Bailey, who had a history of drunken driving violations, plowed into a patio full of people in St. Louis Park, killing two and injuring a dozen others.

The new law also states that anyone who gets two new DWIs will have to use the interlock device for six years, and those with three new DWIs will need to use the interlock device for 10 years. It also enhances the penalty for trying to disable an ignition interlock or driving a car without one.

It also extends the license revocation period for people who are convicted of criminal vehicular homicide or criminal vehicular operation. The law also adds a gross misdemeanor penalty for driving with a revoked license for a DWI-related offense unless the vehicle has an ignition interlock device.

Housing protections for service dog trainers

The bill grants people who train service dogs the same housing protections as people who rely on the animals to navigate their daily lives.

It ensures that service dogs in training are exempt from homeowners association and apartment rules that do not allow dogs. Before the law went into effect, only active service dogs were offered those protections.

Advocates say that one of the barriers to finding volunteers to train dogs is housing restrictions.

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in both the state House and Senate.

Criminal background checks for adult business license applicants

Cities and counties can now conduct criminal background checks in a national database for applicants who want to operate an adult entertainment business. The law also applies to people who want to open a massage service.

Previously, cities and counties could only conduct an in-state criminal background check.

Speed limits for garbage trucks

Garbage trucks and husbandry vehicles can now go faster on Minnesota roads. The new law raises the speed limit from 30 mph to 35 mph.

Confidentiality in restorative justice programs

The new law establishes some confidentiality protections for people participating in restorative justice programs. The intent of the law is to encourage participants to "share honest information with other parties without fear the information could be used against them."

There are limitations; mandatory reporters, for example, will still be required to comply with existing state statues to report maltreatment of children and vulnerable adults.