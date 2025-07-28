Driver to be sentenced in double fatal DWI crash into Park Tavern patio in St. Louis Park

Twin Cities storms knock out power and leave damage in wake, and more headlines

The man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk into the patio of Park Tavern in St. Louis Park last year is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Police say 56-year-old Steven Bailey plowed into the patio last September, killing restaurant employee and mother of three Kristina Folkerts and Methodist Hospital worker Gabe Harvey, both of whom were 30 years old. More than a dozen others were also hurt.

Bailey, of St. Louis Park, first struck a parked vehicle while backing his BMW X5 into a spot in Park Tavern's lot. He then struck an oncoming SUV before accelerating up to 45 mph and smashing through the patio's metal fence, charging documents stated.

Officers at the scene say they overheard Bailey tell someone in a phone call that he "hit the gas instead of the brake and went right through a thing," and, "I'm f***ed." Investigators said Bailey was intoxicated at four times the legal limit. His record shows five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, with the first case in 1985 and the last case in 2014.

In May, Bailey pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder and three counts of criminal vehicular operation.

Bailey is set to be sentenced Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

Legislation was drafted in response to this crash. The proposal, which was signed into law earlier this year, lengthens the amount of time repeat DWI offenders would have to use ignition interlock devices — a breathalyzer that prevents an engine from starting if a person is intoxicated — to get behind the wheel.

Lawmakers said if their proposed changes had been in effect at the time, Bailey would have had an ignition interlock on his vehicle based on his record.

