New Minnesota law targets repeat DWI drivers, extending use of ignition interlock devices

A new state law that goes into effect in Minnesota on Friday requires drivers with past DWI offenses to take a breathalyzer in order to start their cars.

A newly released surveillance video shows the moment Steven Bailey, who has a history of drunken driving violations, plowed into a patio full of people last year at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

Kristina Folkerts and Gabe Harvey lost their lives in the crash, and a dozen others were hurt.

Before Bailey was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this week, survivors shared their stories. Tegan D'Albani was severely injured and spent 40 days in the hospital, enduring multiple complex surgeries.

"I feel guilty that I was alive and that Gabe had passed away. I felt guilty that I was allowed to be a mother and Kristina could not," D'Albani said.

Kristina Folkerts and Gabe Harvey GoFundMe

Bailey had five prior DWI convictions, but at the time of the deadly crash he didn't have an ignition interlock system — a breathalyzer to start the car.

Lawmakers made tough new changes. The rare bipartisan win at the Capitol extends the lookback period for prior DWIs from 10 to 20 years.

The new law means anyone who gets a DWI and has a prior DWI in the last 20 years will have to use an interlock device for two years.

If someone gets two new DWIs they will use the interlock device for six years, and those with three new DWIs will use the interlock device for 10 years.

And while it won't bring back Folkerts and Harvey, for D'Albani, it's something.

"I'm thankful for the new bill that will increase the time a person is required to have an interlock. It's not the perfect answer to stop drunk driving, but it at least is a step in the right direction," D'Albani said.

The new law also enhances the penalty for trying to disable an ignition interlock or driving a car without one.